OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (CNN) -- An Oklahoma airman drove an elderly woman home after he saw her struggling to carry groceries home.
"I started to go around too. And then I realized, as I got closer I started to see her," said Jibril Jennings, senior airman. "I saw that it was a woman that was struggling to walk."
Bystanders captured Jennings helping a 71 year old woman struggling to walk in the 100 degree heat with grocery bags.
"I just thought, what if my grandmother was on the side of the road?" said Jennings. His plans were put on hold so he could help. He asked "would you like a ride? She said 'thank you, I would love that. Actually I didn't get her name." Her name was Janice Hall.
"These are people that built Oklahoma, they made Oklahoma what it is. They gave us these people and just, these people need help too," said Jennings, who has been called a hero online. "If this qualifies as being a hero than anybody can be a hero."
He also said he is "hoping to get a few airmen together and go out there and put something together for her." The message for those at home tonight: "don't let anyone be forgotten, don't let anyone be ignored."
