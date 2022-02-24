Ohio reporter's mom shows up to just say "hey" while he was getting ready for a live shot

Columbus, OHIO (CNN/WSYX) -- Is your mom your biggest fan? Myles Harris' mom Sandi is definitely his!
So much so, that she stopped by to surprise him at work. The catch is Harris was in the field reporting Tuesday on camera.
The Ohio reporter posted his mom's little visit on social media with the caption "Typical Sandi."
Now, mom and son have gone viral.
