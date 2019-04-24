OHIO (KMOV /WJW) --- A man was allegedly smoking while using an oxygen tank outside of a Ohio nursing home when his wheelchair caught fire,
according to police.
Joseph Konopa walked outside the Grande Oaks nursing home on April 17 to smoke while using an oxygen tank when his wheelchair went up in flames.
“I arrived and noticed there was a wheelchair that was smoldering in front of the building with a male laying on the ground, facedown,” Detective Ed Thyret told WJW.
After witnessing the smoke, a good Samaritan dialed 9-1-1 for help.
The bystander can be heard telling dispatchers "the wheelchair is on fire. He's on the ground."
Thyret said Konopa wasn't breathing and had no pulse when he arrived on scene.
Konopa was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
News 5 Cleveland obtained a statement from Embassy HealthCare:
"At Embassy HealthCare resident care and safety is the highest priority. Due to the privacy and confidentially of our resident's information we are unable to discuss specific resident information. Embassy health care is cooperating fully with state and local governing bodies on this investigation"
