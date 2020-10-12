(KMOV.com) — The captain of the Blues is a Blue no longer.
Alex Pietrangelo officially became an unrestricted free agent last Friday morning, but that didn't mean the Blues were out of the running to bring the star defenseman back into the fold on a long-term contract. Hope existed among the fan base that General Manager Doug Armstrong would find a way to keep the captain in town.
When the Blues pivoted to signing defenseman Torey Krug on Friday, though, it was clear to all but the most ardent optimists that Pietrangelo's time in St. Louis had come to an end. That reality was confirmed Monday with multiple reports saying that Pietrangelo has signed with the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Though the team has not yet announced the signing, multiple outlets report Pietrangelo's agreement with Vegas is for seven years, worth $61.6 million and features a full no-movement clause. The average annual value of the deal is $8.8 million.
I’m told it’s $8.8 M x seven years for Pietrangelo in Vegas https://t.co/hVyz9OAzzw— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 12, 2020
Before Pietrangelo had decided upon his new contract and destination, the Blues signed Krug away from the Boston Bruins as a preemptive replacement for No. 27. While Krug's new deal with St. Louis is also for seven years, it comes out to only $45.5 million, with an average annual value markedly below Pietrangelo's.
Though Armstrong and Pietrangelo attempted to come to an agreement throughout this process, one considerable factor in the decision was likely the fact that the Blues have not historically offered full no-movement clauses to players, something Pietrangelo reportedly received in his new deal with the Golden Knights.
Pietrangelo was drafted by St. Louis as the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft and has enjoyed an illustrious career to date wearing the Note across his chest. He was part of numerous winning teams and became the first Blues player ever to hoist the Stanley Cup at the conclusion of the team's memorable run to the title in 2019.
Captain of the Blues since 2016, Pietrangelo scored 109 goals and posted 341 assists during his 12 years in St. Louis.
