ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Want to reveal your baby’s gender on something that can be seen across the city of St. Louis?
One family used the 200-foot tall Wheel at Union Station to learn they were having a baby boy.
“I’m just so excited and just so surprised,” said mom Jessica Franklin. “I really didn’t think we could make boys.”
This little boy will have two big sisters to show him the ropes.
Anyone can book The Wheel for a gender reveal. To book the Wheel for a gender reveal during the week, it costs $200, and on the weekend it's $300.
The Wheel also offers packages for birthdays, corporate events, non-profit events, and an engagement package.
