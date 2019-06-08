JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officials urged residents of the Nutwood, Illinois, community and the surrounding area to evacuate Saturday due to concerns about the levee.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency said the evacuation of Nutwood is being urged because of continued deterioration of the Nutwood Levee. Nutwood is located in Jersey County, Illinois.
The agency said an estimated 15 households are being notified of the levee deterioration.
READ: Historic crests expected on the Mississippi River, threatening levees
The agency also said a Red Cross shelter was made available in Jerseyville, Illinois, for residents displaced by the floodwaters. Jerseyville is east of Nutwood.
