Video shows Mississippi River flooding in West Alton, MO on May 31

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officials urged residents of the Nutwood, Illinois, community and the surrounding area to evacuate Saturday due to concerns about the levee. 

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency said the evacuation of Nutwood is being urged because of continued deterioration of the Nutwood Levee. Nutwood is located in Jersey County, Illinois.

The agency said an estimated 15 households are being notified of the levee deterioration. 

READ: Historic crests expected on the Mississippi River, threatening levees

The agency also said a Red Cross shelter was made available in Jerseyville, Illinois, for residents displaced by the floodwaters. Jerseyville is east of Nutwood. 

The American Red Cross has identified shelters in Jersey and Monroe counties  for residents who need a place to stay. 
 
They are located at Jersey East Elementary School at 201 N. Giddings Avenue in Jerseyville and Valmeyer Community Unit School at 300 South Cedar Bluff in Valmeyer.
 
Find out more about how you can help flood victims here.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.