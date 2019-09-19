CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officials say the sun caused the car crash that killed a Bellefontaine Neighbors police sergeant in 2015.

Prosecutors say the sun's extreme glare caused the crash that claimed the life of Sergeant Peggy Vassallo.

Latonia Waites was the driver and police say prosecutors initially reported that cellphone distraction was to blame.

Woman who hit and killed Bellefontaine Neighbors police sergeant receives no jail time Police say the woman who hit and killed a Bellefontaine Neighbors police sergeant was on her cell phone leading up to the crash, but days before her trial, she pleaded guilty to lesser charges leading to probation and community service.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said there are discrepancies from the previous prosecutor who handled the case.

Bell also pointed to analysis of the cellphone, accident reconstruction and a recording of the crash from a metro bus.

Waites reached a plea deal for the deadly crash and received two years probation and 40 hours of community service.