SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents in one part of South City say they are tired of motorists speeding.
“It's very frustrating, we'll actually sit here and watch their cars fly 60 to 70 MPH sometimes," said Ira Sodders.
Ira Sodders lives along Minnesota Avenue. He says speeding has long been a problem.
"I've been here 23 years and we have no sidewalks and children will have to walk in the middle of the street when they get off the bus," said Sodders.
News 4 took Sodders' concerns to Ward 11 Alderwoman Sarah Martin. She says speeding is impacting nearly every street in her ward.
Martin says she wishes she could fix the speeding issue throughout her ward but said the city doesn’t have the money to do so. Right now, she says they are primarily working to address areas with speeding that are near schools and on south Broadway.
Martin says before they can get speed devices, they would need to do a speed assessment test.
Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office says says if you have speeding concerns, reach out to your alderperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.