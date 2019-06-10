WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bill Brass has been boating to and from his West Alton home for three weeks. He’s one of hundreds of people in St. Charles County impacted by the near record flooding.
The Mississippi River crested on Saturday and slowly the waters are receding. But according to Rivers Pointe Fire, it could be 6-8 weeks before the roughly 1,000 people who live in West Alton and Portage des Sioux can all return to their homes.
Many people like Brass live in elevated homes. They can boat to and from.
“Our main level is fine, now my first level has about 3 feet of water in it, but it’s just storage you expect it,” said Brass.
According to the Emergency Management Director for Portage de Sioux, they believe around 120 homes are impacted by water. It’s hard to know until people return how bad the damage is. Some businesses like the Dirt Cheap in West Alton have water almost up to their roofs.
Even as the water starts to go down, many roads remain closed and covered in water. Route 94 in West Alton has been closed for weeks. MoDOT says they will have to inspect the road once the water recedes to determine if its structurally safe to reopen.
Brass says his family has lived in this area for more than a century and despite the inconvenience of boating to his home, he loves it. But he does worry how frequently these floods are occurring.
“I’ve lived through two 100-year floods and I’m only 50-years-old,” said Brass.
The next step will be for people impacted to seek disaster aid. Anyone who returns home must document all damage once they arrive. It will also need to be looked at by an inspector. That’s difficult as many homes are still inaccessible. In Portage des Sioux, they are hoping to allow the building inspector to view things by boat.
“SEMA has coordinated an expedited assessment process by utilizing a helicopter to survey damage to homes that are the most inaccessible and cannot be assessed on the ground. Those are happening throughout this week,” said Caty Eisterhold with the State Emergency Management Agency.
Below are some helpful links:
- Information on who to contact to report damage to home: https://sema.dps.mo.gov/county/search.php?id=183&submitButton=GO
- Information on how to clean your home safely: https://health.mo.gov/living/environment/floodrecovery/index.php
- Information on how federal disasters are declared: https://sema.dps.mo.gov/recover/federal-disaster-declaration-process.php
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.