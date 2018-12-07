NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three months into an effort to make a stretch of Natural Bridge in North City safer, officials say they are seeing a difference.
In just six years, a four-mile section of Natural Bridge between Goodfellow and Parnell has claimed the lives of 20 people. Video from several years ago shows a speeding car smash into another car and Metro bus. A 21-year-old was killed in the accident.
St. Louis police and MoDOT designated the stretch of road a “Travel Safe Zone,” placed up yellow signs in September and also increased the presence of officers.
“We have seen people actually slowing down and greatest achievement is that we have not seen one single death of fatality along the Natural Bridge strip,” said Alderman John Collins-Muhammad.
City police officers have issued 1,452 tickets for violations such as speeding and running red lights. During the crackdown, the top speed clocked has been 79 MPH. The speed limit is 35 MPH.
Collins-Muhammad says the effort to fix the traffic issue also plays into crime.
“They’re all related when it comes to our murder rate, 9 times out of 10, when you stop a speeding driver, he’s done something he shouldn’t have done,” said Collins-Muhammad.
