ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One week before Election Day, the St. Louis Board of Elections said their absentee / in-person voting process is hitting its stride.
City election officials estimate between the main office and four satellite voting location at libraries, 500 people are voting each day.
There have been a few minor issues but for now, the process is running smoothly.
One thing they're seeing is people dropping off absentee ballots on behalf of older adult relatives or because they're afraid the mail won't get them back in time.
That's also a concern for people who've received the mail-in ballots.
"For someone who has a mail-in ballot and they're concerned, they cannot just drop it off," said Gary Stoff with the St. Louis BOE. "They could go to their polling location and turn it in. It would be like spoiling the ballot and then actually vote at your polling place on election day, which somewhat defeats the purpose. But if you're at all concerned, that's an option to the voter.”
Stoff said all the preparations have been made for Tuesday's presidential election and now it's just a matter of counting down the days until they set up and the voters show up.
In St. Louis County, officials say an estimated 5,000 people per day are voting early, and the number could hit 200,000 by next Tuesday. They are still expecting at least 300,000 on election day.
With the high volume, St. Louis County voters can check this website to see wait times at poling places.
