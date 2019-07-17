ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Charles County's Planning and Zoning Commission voted not to recommend a controversial plan for a subdivision near the Katy Trail.
The plan would affect 400 acres of wooded hills near the Katy Trail. Many claim it would negatively affect the trail and environment.
The development would be used for both residential and recreational purposes.
Since the plan was first proposed two years ago, the developer has compromised, reducing the number of homes by 50, adding stricter requirements to reduce disruption, and a greater buffer zone between the subdivision and the bluff over the Katy Trail.
The proposal is drawing strong opinions from both sides. Many said they are skeptical of the new plan will address their concerns.
More than 90 people wrote letters to the county, asking leaders to go against the proposed plan.
Even though the board voted not to recommend the plan, the St. Charles County Council could still approve it.
