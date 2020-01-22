WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities conducted a raid at the Wellston Market at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the raid is the result of a 2-month investigation by the North County Police Cooperative, who have been looking into illegal activity at the market.
North County Police Cooperative executed the search warrant with the help of state and local law enforcement.
Several arrests were made related to the search warrant and investigation.
Other people were also arrested during the raid on other outstanding warrants, not related to the investigation.
Police tell News 4 this investigation is not related to the shooting death of Officer Michael Langsdorf. Langsdorf was shot and killed in June 2019 while responding to a report of a bad check at the market.
