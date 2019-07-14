MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Residents in Mascoutah, St. Clair County will be in the dark Monday night, officials said.
The city announced a planned power outage to replace a failing transformer.
Officials plan to shut off the electricity at 8 p.m. while crews replace the old equipment.
The outage could last up to two hours.
