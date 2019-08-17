GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Days after relentless rain damaged homes and left cars disabled, cleanup is still underway in Granite City.
On Saturday, more than 300 people showed up at Granite City High School to learn about resources available to them bu city, county and state officials.
In all, the mayor of Granite City estimates around 450 homes and businesses were impacted after Monday's rain.
Read: Granite City mayor says town is 'disaster,' start of school delayed
There will be another gathering on Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the high school. Transportation for seniors 55 and older adults is offered, just call 618-877-0513.
The Red Cross has been delivering disaster relief buckets to the Granite City Fire Department, but they’ve been going so fast.
Police in Granite City are warning residents to be careful who they hire to do water damage repairs. They said scammers are out there so make sure you check to confirm they’re licensed and insured.
