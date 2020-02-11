NAPLES, Fla. (KMOV.com) -- Dead dolphins are washing up on Florida beaches, and federal officials are offering thousands of dollars to know how they’re dying.
Scientists found a dolphin off the coast of Naples last week that appeared to have been shot or stabbed.
A different group of researchers also found a dolphin that had been shot along Pensacola beach last week.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering $20,000 for information that leads to a conviction in either case.
These incidents are not isolated.
Another dolphin with a fatal puncture wound to its head was found off Captiva Island in May.
Four such deaths have been recorded this year, and 29 since 2002.
