ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Health Department said it's seen a sharp increase this month in complaints about trash haulers in the county.
Residents of the Sorrento subdivision near Big Bend and Sulphur Springs Road, reached out to News 4 to specifically complain about Meridian Waste.
"I wish we could switch to another trash pickup company," Terri Conover said.
For months, News 4 has reported on complaints from residents about inadequate service from Meridian Waste. In June, chief marketing officer Mary O’Brien explained the reason behind the problems.
“Starting in the summer of 2018, we were merging five different companies together that we’d acquired, and they were all on different platforms with different trucks and sometimes when that merging happens, you have problems,” O’ Brien said.
O’Brien said the company was making leadership changes to address the problems and improve services. But residents say problems persist, like the time the trash trucks came several days late the week of Labor Day. Trash bins were left in the sun for days, not knowing when the trucks would come.
"Literally smelled throughout the neighborhood with the trash sitting throughout the four days," Kurt Elliff said.
The cities of Wildwood, Florissant and Webster Groves have cancelled contracts with Meridian Waste. Town and Country and Frontenac are considering the same.
News 4 reached out to the local Waste Management office in Bridgeton and to the corporate headquarters to ask why customers continue to complain despite efforts to improve service. We haven’t heard back from a company representative yet.
