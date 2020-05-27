ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In less than one week, Missouri will hold its municipal elections.
The stay-at-home order pushed the elections from their original April date, and election officials are taking steps to assure voters they’ll be safe in their polling place, even as St. Louis County reports a record number of more than 76,000 absentee ballot applications.
For those heading to the polls in person, they will see a whole host of new procedures to make it safe.
“This election actually is going to set the tone for the next two elections on how people feel that they are safe and secure with polling places,” Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said.
The safety procedures will now include Plexiglas, which will be used as a barrier between the voters and judges.
Polling places will have social distancing markers, and poll workers will be wearing gloves and masks.
Hand sanitizer will be available, and alcohol wipes will be used to wipe down voting surfaces after each use.
"My mom passed away three years ago, and I personally would not put her in the position of being in any harm,” Baker said. “I feel very confident that if she was alive today, I would have no problem, [with her] being in the voting places."
The same sort of safety procedures will be seen in St. Louis County.
"We think that those measures with all the folks voting by absentee ballot, we should be able to enforce good social distancing on election day and you know, avoid crowded locations," said Eric Fey with the St. Louis County Election Board.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft delivered thousands of items of personal protection equipment to election offices across the state, a sign of how vital officials view these elections
"Every election is important but this is the one when we say all politics are local. This is that election, and it is important that everybody comes out and we get back to a sense of normalcy that the elections and the places of polling are safe." Baker said.
The City of St. Louis is not holding elections Tuesday, but voters will see the same safety procedures June 23rd when a special election is held for the 4th and 12th Wards.
The next election for Illinois is the November 3rd Presidential election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.