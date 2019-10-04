ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Metropolitan Police say they’re using new strategies to combat crime in the city of St. Louis.
The department says they got SkyCop in 2018, an audio and video surveillance system.
Recently, officials expanded the program, allowing more of these cameras to be placed around the city.
Police say they’re placing them in areas where they are seeing an increase in crime, like near 14th Street and Choteau across from the Clinton Peabody Apartments.
News 4 told you about several people who were arrested after running a heroin and fentanyl drug ring at the Clinton Peabody housing complex earlier this year.
Police say footage recorded on these cameras will help them solve crimes.
These cameras are also saturating areas where large crowds can be expected.
Police have placed a camera near Busch Stadium in anticipation of Sunday’s game.
