COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The Cahokia Mounds have been around for centuries, and Monday, Illinois officials are once again pushing to turn the area into a national park.
The Native American ruins are across the river from St. Louis just a few miles west of Collinsville. The Madison County Regional Office of Education launched a new campaign and are asking Madison County students to help persuade Congress to federally recognize the ruins.
The request includes asking students to write letters to lawmakers, and encouraging them design a poster depicting Cahokia Mounds.
