ST. LOUIS (AP) — If a St. Louis-area streetcar line ceases operation, the federal government may want back some of the millions of dollars it spent on the project.
That's the assessment of James Wild of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, which coordinates the region's federal transportation funding.
Read: 'It's a boondoggle;' Due to lack of funding, Loop Trolley preparing to halt operations next month
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the U.S. government paid for about two-thirds of the $51.5 million Loop Trolley, a 2.2-mile (3.5-kilometer) system running from University City's Delmar Loop to the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis. It opened in November after years of delays. Ridership has been low.
The trolley board is seeking city and county funding , saying the trolley needs $200,000 by November to keep operating and another $500,000 for 2020.
Repayment of federal money would come from a special taxing district.
