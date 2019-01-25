ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed against a St. Louis police officer accused in the shooting death of an off-duty officer.
Nathaniel Hendren is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.
Katlyn Alix, 24, was off-duty when she was shot inside an apartment in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
Police say Alix, Hendren and his partner met at Hendren's apartment while Alix was off-duty and Hendren and his partner were on-duty.
Both were playing with guns when Hendren produced a revolver, emptied the cylinder and then put one bullet cartridge back in cylinder.
Hendren then spun the cylinder, pointed the gun away and pulled the trigger but it did not fire.
Alix then took the gun and pointed it at Hendren and pulled the trigger but the gun again did not fire.
Hendren then took gun and pulled trigger, shooting Alix in the chest, police say. She later died at the hospital.
Authorities say Hendren's partner told them he told both Alix and Hendren that they shouldn't play with guns, adding that he "didn't want to have any part of it."
He was leaving the room when Hendren shot Alix. Authorities said he walked back into the room and saw she was shot in the chest.
Police said Hendren and his partner were on duty at the time of the shooting, and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told News 4 they were not in their assigned district.
Hendren has not been arrested and is still being sought.
