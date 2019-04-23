ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three suspects were tracked by the phones they stole from a Walmart in Warrenton Monday night.
Police said the suspects stole the cell phones around 9 p.m. A short time later, police in Wentzville attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspects took off.
Officers told News 4 they used chips in the stolen iPhones to track the suspects into St. Louis County.
The suspects’ vehicle eventually crashed at Interstate 70 and North Hanley, at which time they got out and ran. At least one of the suspects was taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
