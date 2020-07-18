JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody after hitting a North County Cooperative officer's patrol car on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning.
The officer was handling a crash on eastbound Interstate 70 near Jennings Station Road around 4:30 a.m. when his squad car was struck.
No one was injured during the crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police arrested the driver for driving while under the influence.
