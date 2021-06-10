ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police officers were shot at in north St. Louis overnight.
The officers came under fire from multiple people at Goodfellow and Laura around 12:55 a.m. Thursday. Police have not said if officers returned fire or if any suspects have been arrested.
No officers were injured in the incident. News 4 photographers at the scene spotted nearly 100 evidence markers on the ground.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
