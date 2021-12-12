Officers shoot, kill man who shot neighbor in Jennings, police say

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Crews are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Jennings Sunday, police say.
Officers tell News 4 that a man was outside randomly firing shots in 2000 block of Coleridge before they were called to the scene just before 11:00 a.m. The man was firing shots at and homes and cars; one bullet hit a neighbor who was inside a nearby home, police say.
After officers arrived, the man got into a standoff with them and kept firing shots. Police say officers then returned fire, hitting the suspect, who later died.
Information on the neighbor's condition was not immediately known. The identity of the suspect has not been released.
