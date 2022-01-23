Officers shoot, kill driver in O'Fallon, MO

O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is dead after an altercation with police Sunday, police said.
Police said officers approached a vehicle around 11 a.m. after getting a call that someone was sleeping inside the car. A press release said the driver put the vehicle in reverse and struck a police vehicle after an officer knocked on the window.
The press release also says an officer saw a gun inside the vehicle. Once the vehicle hit the police vehicle, police said two officers fired shots at the driver.
The vehicle fled the area and crashed near Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive. Police did not say where the original stop was made.
The driver was struck by gunfire and was later pronounced dead at an area hospital. Police did not release their name or say how many times they were shot.
A passenger in the vehicle was taken into custody. Police said they recovered a gun inside the car, and that the car was reported stolen out of St. Louis County.
The O'Fallon Police Department said the St. Charles County Police Department will be handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.