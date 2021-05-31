ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in a South County apartment early Monday morning.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a “burglary in progress” at an apartment in the 2800 block of Blackforest Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man believed to be around 27 years old shot. After beginning life-saving treatment, the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, St. Louis County police said.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Detectives are interviewing all those involved in the fatal shooting and are not currently looking for additional suspects.
No other details surrounding the fatal shooting have been released. This story will be updated as information becomes available.
