FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after cars and property were damaged by gunfire at a Ferguson market.
Officials with the Ferguson Police Department said officers responded to a shooting call at the USA Market at 1212 Chambers Road but found no victims.
Officers did however find several cars with bullet holes. Some property on scene was also damaged.
No other information was released.
