ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A letter obtained by News 4 shows 22 St. Louis City police officers have been put on an “exclusion list” due to an investigation into allegations about social media posts.
The letter, which has been partially redacted, was sent from Circuit Attorney Kim Garnder’s office to Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards Tuesday.
READ: Racist, violent posts by police: St. Louis police among those investigating
The letter comes after St. Louis police announced they were investigating allegations that several current and former officers made racist, violent, homophobic and anti-Muslim posts on Facebook.
Seven of the 22 officers are permanently banned from presenting cases to the Circuit Attorney’s Office. Officers on the list are not allowed to testify in court.
Below is a statement from the Circuit Attorney's Office:
“Police integrity is at the core of the community’s confidence in the criminal justice system,” said Gardner. “When a police officer’s integrity is compromised in this manner, it compromises the entire criminal justice system and our overall ability to pursue justice. After careful examination of the underlying bias contained in those social media posts, we have concluded that this bias would likely influence an officer’s ability to perform his or her duties in an unbiased manner. Therefore, I have placed 22 officers on my office’s exclusion list that prohibits those officers from presenting cases to the Circuit Attorney’s Office.”
Jeff Roorda with the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association responded with the following statement:
"This is a grand distraction to divert attention from yesterday’s grand jury investigation which was ground shaking. Kim Gardner is trying to tar the reputation of others to distract from the damage to her own reputation.”
St. Louis City Hall said it is not commenting on the matter at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.