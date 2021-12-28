Officers make Christmas Day special for siblings whose mom was murdered last year

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police officers bought presents for two kids whose mother and sister were tragically killed last Christmas.

Charese Garvin was in her Spanish Lake home last Christmas with her three children when she was murdered. Officer Erin O’Brien was working that day and was one of the first responders who found Garvin and her 2-year-old daughter Alayah Butler dead inside the home.

“Once I got on scene, I remember calling my mom at midnight and I just cried,” she recalled.

Garvin's ex-boyfriend, Timothy Brown, entered the home and fired the fatal shots, according to investigators. Brown was later found dead after a standoff in north St. Louis County. The other two children, Talise and Tyrese were at the home when the tragedy took place.

The horrific scene stuck with Officer O’Brien. "The family talking to them on scene, I kind of personally connected with them, so it was something I always thought about as the year went on. Just thinking about them and wondering what I could do this year to make it better for them,” she said.

This year, the grandparents of the two kids and the responding officers got together to make Christmas a little more special. The officers used their own money to buy gifts for the kids and delivered them on Christmas Day.

"The little girl wanted a doll house so we built this giant dollhouse for her, it was about 4 feet by 4 feet, it was huge,” she said. “The boy wanted a Nintendo Switch.”

After delivering the gifts, the officers thanked the grandparents for allowing them to share Christmas with the children.

"I don't think the kids knew it was going to happen, so they were very surprised to see us and very excited," O'Brien said.