ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for a man accused of pointing his gun at a Panda Express employee after taking his order earlier in December in south St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man, aged 16 to 25, pulled up at a Panda Express drive-thru, grabbed his order, pointed his gun at the 18-year-old employee and then drove away.
Police said this happened on Dec. 9 at the Panda Express at 4400 Hampton Ave. in the Southhampton neighborhood.
The employee wasn't injured. The man was driving a 2019 white Ford Fusion and officers need your help identifying him. If you know anything about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
