ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews were called to South City after officers were involved in a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred in the area of S. Broadway and Marceau around 9:30 a.m.
Few details regarding the crash have been released, but police did say there were no life-threatening injuries.
This story will be updated as additional information is made available.
