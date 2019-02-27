ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two police officers were injured while dealing with fentanyl in north St. Louis County Tuesday evening.
The North County Police Cooperative’s Special Enforcement Division executed a state-level search warrant on Philbrook Avenue in Pine Lawn. During the execution of the warrant, a fourth ounce of heroin/fentanyl, marijuana packaged to be sold, 100 OxyContin tablets, two pistols and two rifles was reportedly found.
"This is certainly a street-level to mid-level drug operation. While this may not be a lot of kilos of fentanyl or heroin, this is certainly enough that is above the use amount," said Major Ron Martin, with the North County Co-op.
According to News 4 sources, two St. Ann officers who worked on the North County Police SWAT Team were injured while handling the fentanyl during the execution of the search warrant. They are expected to recover from the incident.
Two adults were taken into custody after the items were discovered. Both of the people arrested were reportedly convicted felons. One of the people arrested was previously convicted of manslaughter, sources told News 4.
According to the source, the arrests, which were part of a five-week investigation, resulted in 12 felony charges. One of those arrested allegedly shot a person a block away on Margaretta one night prior to the execution of the search warrant.
North County Police Cooperative officials said their Special Enforcement Division “will begin the process to introduce both offenders to the Federal Justice System.”
