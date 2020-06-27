FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- People have been gathering outside the Florissant Police Department for weeks after a video surfaced showing a now former Florissant police officer drive his SUV into an unarmed man.
Protesters have demanded all officers who were present during the incident be fired and charged. Joshua Smith, who was driving the unmarked patrol car was charged with assault, felony, misdemeanor and armed criminal action.
[READ: Fired Florissant officer facing assault charges]
The charges came two weeks after the incident itself happened.
The man seen hit in the video was chased because he was in a car matching the description of another vehicle wanted for a shots fired call from May 30. The man was not the one police officers were looking for.
[WATCH: 2nd video shows the moment a Florissant police officer hit an unarmed man with patrol car]
But people still went with their signs and protested outside the police department demanding for the other officers to be charged and fired.
The protest on Saturday was not a peaceful one, according to the police department. Officers gave people four verbal warnings to disperse but the orders were not met.
Police said some among the crowd threw frozen water bottles, glass bottles and rocks at officers, injuring several of them. Officers arrested several people as a result.
News 4 asked police for more concrete information on the number of arrests made but we were only told "numerous." It's also still unknown how many officers were injured and how badly their injuries are.
