BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two officers were injured in Berkeley early Thursday morning.
The officers were called to the area of the Madelaine Manor Walk apartments just before 4 a.m. While on the call, the officers reportedly sustained injuries.
The injured officers were taken to the hospital. Police said the injured officers are expected to recover.
About an hour after police were called to the area, Berkeley police were seen on the scene continuing to investigate. Officers on the scene told News 4 no one in the area is in danger.
