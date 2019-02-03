Officers honored for lifting car off trapped woman

Amhersy, NY (CNN Wires) -- An Amherst Police Officer and three Buffalo Police Officers have been honored for their actions lifting a vehicle and freeing a woman who was trapped beneath it.
Amherst police say Amherst Officer Adam Karl and Buffalo Officers Joseph Walters, Charles Skipper and David Kimmins responded to a call of a woman trapped beneath a vehicle in a Main Street parking lot.
When officers arrived only the woman's head was visible, which was right behind the passenger side front tire.
The officers and several civilians were able to lift the car while another officer pulled the woman out.
Officer Karl, who is also the Main Transit Fire Chief, then provided first aid until EMS arrived.
The woman was transported to ECMC where she was listed in critical condition but was later upgraded to stable.
The woman is expected to make a full recovery.
Officer Karl received the Merit Award while the three Buffalo Police Officers were awarded Chief's letter of Commendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.