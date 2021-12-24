You are the owner of this article.
Officers flagged down after body found in north St. Louis

Homicide detectives are investigating a murder in a North City neighborhood

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in a North City neighborhood Friday morning.

An officer was flagged down by a person around 3:15 a.m. near Academy and Wells Avenues in the Academy-Sherman Park neighborhood. The person said a man has been shot.

When they got there, the unidentified man had died.

