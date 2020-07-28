EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in the parking lot of an East St. Louis night club Tuesday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened at Da Beno Nite Club off State Street around 3 a.m.
East St. Louis officers were on foot patrol in the area when they saw a person in a vehicle with a firearm in their hand.
Two officers fired shots at the vehicle and a suspect in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
The suspect has since been released and is in police custody.
No officers were injured in this incident.
