NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- One woman is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Jennings Wednesday.
According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Akins Drive at 5:21 p.m. and found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman in her late teens or early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they suspect the shooting was domestic related.
A Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer located a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle in the double shooting. The officer tried to stop the 20-year-old shooting suspect but a pursuit began. The chase continued into Riverview where the suspect crashed into a tree at the intersection of Chambers and Grosvenor.
Police say the man immediately got out of the truck and an officer saw him with a gun. The officer fired multiple shots towards the suspect and he was taken into custody. Neither the officer or the suspect were injured.
