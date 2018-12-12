ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead inside a Dutchtown neighborhood home Tuesday morning.
Officers reportedly went to a home in the 4100 block of Louisiana to execute a search warrant just before 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Mark Burnette dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
A 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.
