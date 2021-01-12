SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV,com) -- Two officers were injured after being attacked while trying to take several suspects into custody in South City Monday night.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Hickory around 6:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Once there, they spotted a car with five armed people inside.
While trying to detain the group, police said the officers were assaulted by the suspects and "residents who punched, pushed and scratched officers to avoid detection of the weapons inside the vehicle."
Two officers suffered minor injuries to the face but no one was taken to a hospital. Two juveniles and an adult were taken into custody.
One juvenile was able to escape.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
