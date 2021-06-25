KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in Kirkwood late Thursday night.
Shots were reportedly fired in the 300 block of Meacham Street around 11:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the teenager shot and immediately began providing aid, according to the police department. Officers stopped the teen’s bleeding by applying a tourniquet. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and later listed in stable condition.
No one has been arrested in the ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-822-5858.
