BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) --Eight police officers in Jefferson County went on record with serious accusations against their direct supervisor Thursday.
The Byrnes Mill Police Department had eight members of the force sign a letter they called, “a vote of no confidence.”
The accusations include illegal searches, seizures and of cheating taxpayers by “double dipping” by getting paid twice for only working one shift.
In the letter police say the lieutenant, “violated citizens’ constitutional rights and padded his timesheet to get paid for hours he didn’t work.”
The Arnold Police Department has been brought in to investigate the allegations. The investigation is expected to be finished next week and the mayor is promising to release the result.
