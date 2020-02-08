CUBA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect died, and an officer was wounded when they exchanged gunfire in Cuba, Mo. Saturday afternoon.
Police say around 2:30 p.m., an officer responded to a home for a domestic disturbance and tried to communicate with a man inside who had a gun.
The man shot the officer in the leg and the officer returned fire, killing the suspect; he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The officer was taken to a hospital by helicopter with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Other information was not immediately known.
