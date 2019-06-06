ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man wanted by US Marshals for a homicide was killed while exchanging gunfire with St. Louis police officers Thursday afternoon, St. Louis Police Chief Jon Hayden said.
A St. Louis police officer was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.
Chief Hayden said the US Marshals Service contacted St. Louis police about assisting in taking a suspect into custody who had a federal homicide warrant out for his arrest.
When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, at the intersection of Josephine Baker Ave. and Delmar Blvd in Grand Center, the suspect, only identified as a 26-year-old male, ran from the scene. St. Louis officers chased him, according to police, and the suspect turned and fired his weapon, striking the St. Louis officer in the leg.
Other officers then returned fire, killing the suspect, police said.
Hayden said the was unaware if the suspect was wanted for a homicide in St. Louis or elsewhere.
The 37-year-old officer was conscious and breathing when taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.