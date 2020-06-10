ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An officer working traffic control was hit by a truck outside of the funeral for Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn Wednesday morning.
News 4’s Ray Preston was outside of the Friendly Temple Church on Martin Luther King Drive when the officer was hit by a red truck around 9:20 a.m.
Police said they don’t believe the officer was intentionally struck and the incident is being handled as an accident.
Details regarding the officer’s injuries have not been released, but police said the officer was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
