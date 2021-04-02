EDMUNDSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An officer was caught in crossfire while patrolling in North County Friday morning.
An Edmundson police officer was driving into Fort Belle Fontaine, in the 13000 block of Bellefontaine Road, when another vehicle hit the officer's patrol car trying to drive around him, St. Louis County police said.
The vehicle was being driven by a woman who was being shot at by another vehicle following her. The suspects in the vehicle continued firing towards her and struck the police officer’s vehicle. The suspect vehicle made a U-turn and attempted to leave the area. The officer pursued the vehicle.
The chase ended in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond when the suspect vehicle came to a stop. Three adults, two men and one woman, were taken into custody. An 11-month-old baby was also in the suspect's vehicle.
No one was injured, including the officer. He did not fire his weapon during the incident, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.