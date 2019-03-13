CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chesterfield police said a suspect tried to close a door on an officer's arm while he attempted to arrest him.
40-year-old Robert Wunderle reportedly stole cabinets from a Home Depot in Chesterfield Valley and returned them later for cash.
An officer approached Wunderle’s vehicle in the parking lot, and Wunderle tried to jam the officer’s arm in the door.
Police said the officer was able to taze Wunderle and arrest him.
He was charged with misdemeanor stealing, fourth-degree assault, and resisting arrest.
The officer was not injured.
