ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis City police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash in north St. Louis.
Emergency crews were called to Natural Bridge and Marcus around 12:30 a.m. Thursday after the two-car crash.
The officer and a person from the other car were taken to the hospital. Officials said the officer suffered minor injuries. The injuries sustained by the other person have not been disclosed.
Authorities are currently investigating how the crash occurred.
